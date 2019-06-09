Planning permission granted for the construction of ten dwellings in Bagenalstown

Conditional planning permission has been granted for the construction of ten dwellings at the Royal Oak Road in Bagenalstown.

The applicant - Sylvester Coote - sought the demolition of an existing habitable dwelling and outbuildings and the construction of ten one and a half storey dwellings, comprising of two blocks of three terraced dwellings and one block of four terraced dwellings.

It also includes the connection to local watermain, public foul and stormwater sewers, new splayed entrance and all associated site works.

There are 26 conditions attached to the planning.