'Absolutely not' - Why Carlow rugby player and farmer Sean O'Brien will NEVER go vegan

Carlow rugby player and farmer Sean O’Brien, also known as the Tullow Tank, has told the Irish Independent he won’t ever swap beef for tofu or tempeh.

The Carlow man, who has 35 suckler cows on his farm, says he's not worried about the rise of veganism in general either, according to the newspaper.

Sean said: "No absolutely not. It’s not something I’m going to be trying any time soon.

"It’s only a choice that people make. It is what it is really, some people are into it, some people aren’t.

"You get so used to the meat we have here in Ireland, the way it’s produced and the quality of it. There is a difference, the way it’s produced.

"It’s a personal view, it’s one that [vegans] choose to do. I certainly wouldn’t be that worried about it, there are lots of people out there who are still eating meat and they know where it comes from.

"People want a balanced diet and that’s why it’s important to have that quality."