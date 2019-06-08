Musician forced to cancel Carlow Arts Festival show after Ryanair lost her baggage

The performer, Chagall, has been forced to cancel her show on Saturday night at the Carlow Arts Festival after Ryanair lost her baggage.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Show at @CarlowArts tonight is cancelled After 36hrs of calling, emailing, form filing, tweeting, crying and waiting ryanair was not able to retrieve nor deliver my equipment back to me, so I have no… https://t.co/ny0lSiTNK5 — Chagall (@chagallmusic) June 8, 2019

Producer, songwriter, singer and performer, Chagall, one of the early adaptors and most experienced users of MI.MU technology was due to perform her sensor activated live music/visual show at Festival HQ at 11pm.

She pleaded with the airline on social media asking them to "please please please" retrieve her baggage after the airline lost it on an Amsterdam to Dublin flight.

She added: "It has ALL my gear in it... If I don’t have it in Carlow by [Saturday] you’re ruining my show and a beautiful night.

"To sum up; one of my checked bags didn't arrive with ALL of my gear I need to do a performance tonight in Carlow, Ireland. I need to know ASAP whether you'll deliver it today or not - the organisation of the festival and myself will claim 1000s of euros if not."

After 36 hours of trying to recover the bag, the artist was forced to cancel her show and said: "You have no idea how upset I am to have to make this decision.... It really sucks. Thank you wonderful people from CAF for inviting me to your wonderful event and being so understanding and supportive. Ireland, I’ll be back."