'Dumping of nappies,' Carlow ranked one of the worst towns around in litter survey

Carlow has been labelled "moderately littered" and ranked 33rd out of 40 towns and cities surveyed across the country, according to the first Irish Businesses Against Litter An Taisce report for 2019.

Yet again Carlow failed to make the grade in the survey and the report states that it "was impossible to ignore the pile of discarded nappies along the R417 Athy Approach Road".

It also cited a boarded up residential house along Mill Lane which "had been used as a dumping ground, over a prolonged period of time".

The report added: "Over half of the sites surveyed attained the top grade and a couple deserve special mention – Carlow College and Carlow Town Park were exceptionally good with regard to litter and the overall presentation and maintenance was excellent."

The full report is below:

R417 Athy Approach Road: Grade C+. This route was mostly in good order with regard to litter but it was impossible to ignore anarea on the left hand side which had been used for the dumping of nappies, quite a considerable number.

Kilkenny Approach Road: Grade A. This was a clean and freshly presented entrance to Carlow town. There were no visible litter issues.

Tullow Street: Grade A. Tullow Street is particularly well presented along the 'one-way' stretch with excellent paving and overall layout e.g. bicycle parking, seating, planting etc. The remainder of the street is less well presented with a seemingly higher proportion of closed down / vacant properties - Care needs to be taken to ensure that litter doesn't build up at these sites.

Car Park at Hadden’s Centre: Grade A. The entrance to the car park was an attractive one with sculpture, seating and planted area on the left side. The main car park was fine with regard to presentation and litter. Care needs to be taken that cigarette butts don't build up.

Carlow College: Grade A. This was an exceptionally good site and if a Grade A+ existed, Carlow College would merit such a grade. The grounds were very well maintained – a mature setting with a mix of old and contemporary buildings. All aspects of the area surveyed were in excellent order e.g. grass area, seating at outdoor café, pathways, car parks etc. – it is a credit to the users and those responsible for maintenance.

Bottle Bank by Millennium Bridge: Grade B. (opposite side to Carlow Town Park) The presentation of this facility was good with bins and signage in very good order. With a little extra effort on behalf of the users it could easily be a top ranking site. Some broken glass and a bag of rubbish took away from an otherwise good site.

Carlow Town Park: Grade A .Carlow Town Park was absolutely spotless throughout. It is a lovely waterside amenity with raised areas, allowing for beautiful views of surrounding area. Clearly it is a very well respected and maintained environment. All aspects of the area surveyed were in excellent condition e.g. playground, seating, art / sculpture etc.

Dublin Street: Grade B. Apart from occasional loose litter items there were a couple of areas which brought down the litter grade e.g. in front of the plaques dedicated to various individuals and behind the railings of a vacant shop. There were many other vacant / boarded up properties but the majority of them didn't harbour any litter.

Boarded up house on Mill Lane: Grade D.This residential property has been used as a dumping ground - both within the low wall and spilling out on to the road. Bags and bags of rubbish were abandoned, clearly over a long period of time. Where does responsibility for this site lie?

N10 Carlow – Kilkenny Link Road: Grade A. The main route between Carlow and Kilkenny was very good with regard to presentation and there was no noticeable litter throughout.