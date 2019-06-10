'Any hope of settled warm weather for coming days has disappeared,' says Carlow forecaster

"Any hope of settled warm weather for the coming days has disappeared," says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly. 

According to www.carlowweather.com, the weather will remain cooler than normal and unsettled.

It'll become breezy from Tuesday with showers and "a risk of more persistent heavy rain in the East for the middle of the week but a lot of uncertainty on the details so keep up to date with forecasts". 