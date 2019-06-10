'We have no idea when the judges will arrive,' Tidy Towns group issue appeal to residents

"We have no idea when the judges will arrive," said Rathvilly Tidy Towns group as they issued an appeal to residents.

"To this end litter is a big points killer for the village. If you are walking around and see anything that can be picked up and put in a bin, would you? Small things like this will make bigger first impressions."

The north Carlow town has a rich history in the competition having won it in 1961, 1963 and 1968.

It got a mark of 302 last year year in the competiton while Listowel, the overall winner for 2018, got a mark of 339.