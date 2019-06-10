Planning granted for restoration and extension of Holloden House in Bagenalstown

Conditional planning permission has been granted to Walsh Whiskey Distillery for the restoration and extension of Holloden House in Bagenalstown.

The development address is at Holloden House Demense, Clorusk Lower, Royal Oak, Bagenalstown.

The planning permission is for the restoration and extension of the protected structure Holloden House and associated stables and farmyard.

The works will include the restoration of Holloden House and associated stable, farmyard and buildings, demolition at first floor level at the north end of the west stable block (15sqm), construction of a new 3 storey link extension to the rear of Holloden House (103sqm) containing lift and accessible stairs and construction of a single storey extension (132sqm) containing new bar/restaurant, sanitary facilities and ancillary stores and facilities to the rear of the existing stable buildings.

Permission was also applied for (i) the restoration and refurbishment of one of the existing farmyard buildings as well as the change of use of the building to use as a whiskey maturation exhibition space (ii) the restoration of the existing farmyard walls and associated turret building and forge and reopening of the former carriage arch to the farmyard complex (iii) the restoration and improvement of the existing avenue to Holloden House for vehicular access to the new distillery visitor centre as well as permission for the creation of visitor centre parking area within the walled garden and reinstatement and restoration of the walls to the walled garden.

The Change of Use of Holloden House and the associated stable buildings to use as a distillery visitor centre incorporating reception area and retail shop, tasting rooms and associated tourist facilities, warehouse exhibition space, general events accommodation and management offices has previously been approved as part of PL Ref No. 14/33.

Permission to also include all associated hard and soft landscaping and associated site development works.

Carlow County Council attached 27 conditions to their decision.