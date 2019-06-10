Unlocking the potential of Carlow's tourism sector with strategy planning workshops

Carlow Tourism and Carlow County Council have recently commissioned a five-year tourism strategy with a view to highlighting priority actions and areas to unlock the significant benefits that an increase in tourism activity can mean for the county.

As part of the tourism planning process three consultative planning workshops are planned in Carlow Town, Tullow and Borris.

This is an exciting initiative that will give the tourism industry a unique opportunity to look at upcoming opportunities, and to discuss issues and concerns that collaboratively can be addressed over the lifetime of the plan.

Speaking about the strategy chief executive of the local authority, Kathleen Holohan, stated that "in completing this study we are looking for a clear roadmap for the development of tourism over the next five years in County Carlow".

She added: "Tourism in Carlow has made significant strides in recent years but there is real potential to improve this further.

"The development of a five-year tourism strategy with a clear action plan is essential to improve the profile of Carlow as a holiday destination, both domestically and overseas.

"Expected outcomes will include more jobs and economic revenue to the county and an improvement in the product offering and visitor experience."

She further stated that "input from all in the tourism and community sectors and the general public is necessary to ensure a strategy that is locally focused but has both a national and international impact".

Chairman of Carlow Tourism Cllr John Murphy said: "Carlow has so much to offer as a tourism destination.

"Stunning mountains, glorious countryside and river valleys offer an array of exceptional natural features that provide the perfect backdrop to some of the finest outdoor activities to be enjoyed countrywide.

"We have heritage and culture in abundance and the rural aspect of a holiday in Carlow is an experience that is greatly enjoyed by holidaymakers here.

"The series of trails developed including the Carlow Garden Trail, Trails of the Saints and South Carlow Adventure Trail are important in dispersing visitors throughout the county.

"There are opportunities for each town and village to feel the benefit of tourism in their local area.

"However, we need contributions from all with a vested interest in the future development of our tourism sector so that the county can generate a greater return from our visitors and build a stronger industry."

The public workshops are being facilitated by tourism consultants Future Analytics Consulting and promise to be engaging and informative with a firm focus on giving all a voice on their priorities for the future development of tourism at county level.

Venues include The Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow Town on Tuesday, June 18, the Town Hall in Borris on Wednesday, June 19 and Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort on Thursday, June 20.

All workshops are for a focused two hours from 7–9 pm and all are welcome to attend. To register your participation please contact Mary Wogan mwogan@carlowtourism.com or 059 913 0411.

For further information on the five year tourism strategy please contact Eileen O'Rourke, Carlow Tourism on 059 913 0411 or e-mail eorourke@carlowtourism.com