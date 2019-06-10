'One of the best,' Alan O'Neill leaves Carlow Fire Services after 17 years of dedicated duty

Alan O'Neill is leaving Carlow's Fire Services after 17 years of dedicated duty to the county and councillors have described him as "one of the best".

Alan, who is from Carlow, has been promoted to Chief Fire Officer in Westmeath.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, John Pender, described Alan as "one of the best" and said he would be sorely missed in the county.

Cllr Michael Doran said Alan's work as Acting Chief Fire Officer in Carlow "has helped to save many lives".

Speaking at the annual meeting of the local authority on Friday, Alan thanked everybody for their words about the "phenomenal journey over the the last 17 years".

He said it had been a "great journey" and he thanked the councillors for their words of appreciation.

Cllr Fintan Phelan added that Alan had been an "excellent ambassador for Carlow".