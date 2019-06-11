Graiguecullen Glanbia manager appointed President of Irish Seed Trade Association

Phil Meaney was recently appointed as the new President of the Irish Seed Trade Association (ISTA). Phil will serve a two-year term as ISTA President, and takes over from Jim Gibbons of Germinal Ireland.

Phil is well accustomed with the high standards in the production of certified seed as he currently manages Glanbia’s Graiguecullen site in Carlow, covering production facilities for seed grain, grass seed and food grade oats.

The Irish Seed Trade Association (ISTA) represents multipliers, producers and distributors of certified seed in Ireland and its role is to promote the use of certified seed in tillage, forage and grassland crops. This is to ensure the best varieties of seed are made available to Irish farmers.

Within his term as President of ISTA, Phil is keen to represent, inform and lobby on behalf of ISTA members about seed related issues, and to promote the use and benefits of certified seed.

Outgoing President Jim Gibbons will serve as outgoing Vice-President, along with the new incoming Vice-President Brendan Reilly, cereal seed production and sales manager for Drummonds.