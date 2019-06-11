'Hard decisions in this room five years ago,' councillor applauds FF/FG for doing deal

Independent Cllr Charlie Murphy - who has no involvement in the coalition between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in Carlow County Council - has applauded the two main parties for making the "hard decision" of doing a deal.

The 12 elected members of Fianna Fáil (6) and Fine Gael (6) reached an historic agreement in negotiations after this year's Local Election and entered into a pact for the next five years.

Speaking at last Friday's annual meeting of Carlow County Council, Cllr Murphy said: "This is the end of civil war politics in Carlow. That's to be welcomed."

He added: "It's an historic day. We're in a modern democracy. There were hard decisions in this room five years ago and people here today are still making hard decisions for the betterment of Carlow.

"I respect and applaud that people move on 97 years after the civil war."