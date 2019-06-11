Revealed: Less than half of Carlow's €4.8m LEADER funding approved for projects

Less than 50% of Carlow's €4.8m LEADER funding has been approved for projects, new figures have revealed.

Figures provided by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, in response to a Parliamentary Question - showed that Carlow was given a project allocation of €4,797,602 over the period 2014-2020.

The LEADER Programme provides funding to support community-led rural development.

He provided a breakdown of the projects approved by each Local Action Group together with details of the project payments made to date.

This revealed 32 projects here have been approved for funding to the value of €1,926,280 - which is less than half of Carlow's total project allocation.

Project payments made as of May 26 came to €1,047,831.

Minsiter Ring said: "LEADER is a multi-annual programme with a total budget of €250 million over the period 2014-2020.

"€220 million of this funding has been allocated to the Local Action Groups (LAGs) throughout the country who deliver the LEADER programme. This funding is allocated to the LAGs for the full period of the programme.

"The remaining €30 million is available for thematic schemes to be delivered at a national level and is allocated as projects are approved."

He added: "The level of project activity under the LEADER programme has increased significantly over the last year, and 1,991 projects have now been approved for funding of almost €69 million.

"A further 373 project applications, requesting in excess of €26 million, are at various stages in the approval process."

The LEADER Programme is administered at a local level by 29 LAGs who operate on administrative or county boundaries and are made up of local representatives from the community, public and private sector.

Each LAG is responsible for selecting and awarding LEADER funding to projects within their geographical area.