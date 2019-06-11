OUTLOOK: Weather to stay 'cool and unsettled up to the weekend', says Carlow forecaster

The risk of heavy rain on Wednesday night and Thursday has eased, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

However, according to www.carlowweather.com it will be "staying cool and unsettled up to and including the weekend".

On Wednesday night rain will continue for a time in the east and southeast, but it looks like it will get drier later. Elsewhere it will be largely dry for the night. Minimum temperatures 8 to 11 degrees in moderate northeast winds.

Cloudy to start on Thursday with patchy rain in the east. It will become mainly dry everywhere with some sunshine breaking through in the west. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees. Thursday night will start mainly dry but it looks like showery rain will develop in the west and southwest later. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

The showery rain will gradually spread across the country on Friday with a few heavy bursts in the west and south. Maximum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Saturday and Sunday: Low pressure looks set to remain positioned close to Ireland for the weekend bringing mixed weather conditions with showers on both days and some sunshine in between. Temperatures may recover a bit to more seasonal values.