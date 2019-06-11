'Not entitled to expenses to meeting they didn't attend,' councillor sick pay issue raised

Councillors are "not entitled to expenses to a meeting they didn't attend," said senior executive officer at Carlow County Council, Eamonn Brophy, after a councillor sick pay anomaly was raised at the annual meeting last Friday.

Cllr Andy Gladney raised the matter and said when a local representative is out sick and they hand in their sick certs they "only get their salary and not expenses" which he described as very unfair.

He was highlighting the issue for some of the new councillors now on the local authority.

Cllr Arthur McDonald agreed and said "nobody gets sick by design and if you're sick, you're sick".

Mr Brophy said it is the Government's position regarding the remuneration of councillors that local representatives are "not entitled to expenses to a meeting they didn't attend".

"If they don't attend the meeting, they don't incur the expense," he added.

The meeting heard that some councillors continue to work and take calls while sick and that the current system is not fair.