Carlow premises granted permission to build extension with wheelchair accessible toilets

A Carlow premises has been granted conditional planning permission to build an extension with wheelchair accessible toilets.

Munnelly Brothers Ltd applied for the construction of a rear extension to an existing premises on the Kilkenny Road in Carlow.

The development will include an extension to existing kitchen facilities, new storage area, wheelchair access WC, office accommodation and minor alterations to front elevation and ancillary services associated with same.

There are 13 conditions attached to the Carlow County Council decision.