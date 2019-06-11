EXCLUSIVE: Pest control costs Carlow's local authority just over €12,000 every year

Pest control costs Carlow's local authority just over €12,000 every year, Carlow Live can exclusively reveal.

Carlow County Council provided the details of the expenditure in response to a Freedom of Information request which revealed the Housing Department had no spending on pest control.

The request sought the Council's spending on pest control across its local authority buildings and in its local authority housing stock in 2017, 2018 and to date in 2019.

Where possible, under the Act, Carlow Live also sought a breakdown of the expenditure and details on the type of pest control required during those years across local authority buildings and local authority housing stock.

In response, the local authority revealed that they pay Robinson Pest Control for services at Duckett’s Grove (€350 annually) and Mortarstown (€300 annually).

Meanwhile the machinery yard deals with Robinson Pest control for services to the depot at €350 annually.

The Fire Service pay Rentokill Ltd €780 per quarter which is a total of €3,120 per annum while Powerstown Landfill pay €660 per month to Pest Guard which is a total of €7,920 per annum.

Irish Water is not part of Carlow County Council, they pay all costs relating to Pest Control, Carlow County Council do not have figures for Irish water.

And finally, the Housing Department of Carlow County Council have no spending on pest control.