Power outage affecting over 1,200 residents in Carlow Town caused by 'cable fault'

A power outage affecting over 1,200 residents in Carlow Town at the weekend was caused by a "cable fault".

In a statement, the ESB said: "At 9.15am on Sunday 9 June, up to 1,200 customers in the Pollerton area of Co Carlow lost electricity supply due to a cable fault.

"ESB Networks crews were mobilised immediately with supply restored to all customers by 11.55am. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to all affected customers in the Pollerton area."