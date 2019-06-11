Power outage affecting over 1,200 residents in Carlow Town caused by 'cable fault'
The ESB said this particular outage was not caused by a lightning strike
Power outage at the weekend
A power outage affecting over 1,200 residents in Carlow Town at the weekend was caused by a "cable fault".
In a statement, the ESB said: "At 9.15am on Sunday 9 June, up to 1,200 customers in the Pollerton area of Co Carlow lost electricity supply due to a cable fault.
"ESB Networks crews were mobilised immediately with supply restored to all customers by 11.55am. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to all affected customers in the Pollerton area."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on