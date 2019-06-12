Carlow school alerts Government over difficulties in meeting soaring insurance costs

Fianna Fáil's Carlow Senator, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, has said that the Minister for Education must act urgently to address the spiralling insurance costs for special schools.

Senator Murnane O’Connor was commenting as it emerged that the Department of Education has released emergency funding for two special schools in order to allow them to remain open and that a further 14 schools, including one from Carlow, has contacted the Department with their concerns.

She said: "While it's welcome that the Department of Education has provided emergency funding for the schools affected by increased insurance costs, the fact that they had to do so in the first place is appalling.

"Rising insurance costs are crippling many businesses and special schools across the country are experiencing massive jumps in their insurance costs and have been for years."

"Providing funds is simply sticking a plaster on a gaping wound. Without reform of the industry, which to date the Government has shown very little appetite for, special schools will continue to face potential closure," she added.