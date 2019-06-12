Incredible Lego exhibition at Rathwood is the perfect Father's Day gift

Lego fans in Carlow are in for a treat this Saturday and Sunday as an incredible exhibition opens to the public.

The Brick World exhibition opens at Rathwood in Tullow on June 15 and 16 from 10am.

The Tullow exhibition will be a treat for Lego fans in the county.

Tickets are priced at €6 for adult, €4 for children, students and OAPs. A family ticket for two adults and three children is €20. Children under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

 