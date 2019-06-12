Fancy adopting a hen in Carlow? Now is the time to get your own fabulous rescue hens!

Little Hill Animal Rescue & Sanctuary have detailed the towns they'll be visiting with their hen rescues for June with an Adoption Fee of €6 per hen.

You can private message them here to book your hens and for exact locations and times.

The towns they are coming to are posted below:

Saturday, June 15

Ballincollig, Castlecomer, Clonmel, Athboy, Bandon, Mitchelstown, Blessington, Oldcastle, Edenderry, Kinnegad, Mountmellick, Kilcock, Trim, Bennetsbridge (Kilkenny), Templemore (Tipperary), Summerhill (Co Meath), Kilcullen, Athy, Naas

Sunday, June 16

Baltinglass, Ballymore Eustace, Moate, Ballymore Eustace, Granard, Cavan, Edenderry, Castlepollard, Oldcastle

Saturday, June 22

Dooradoyle, Cashel, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Miltown Malbay, Ennistimon, Gort, Borris-in-Ossory, Sligo, Longford, Mullingar, Boyle, Carrick-on-Shannon.

In order to rescue a hen, you need:

1) Please bring adequate sturdy cardboard boxes with lots of airholes, or preferably cat carriers, one per two hens. We will NOT give hens out without suitable travelling containers.

2) We NEVER give ‘free to good home’ Adoption Fee is €6 per hen.

3) Please please travel a bit to save/collect your hens, we just can not make it to every area.

4) Please check the Daily Noticeboard (will be posted on each morning of each Hen Rescue) BEFORE you leave home, for any changes or delays.

5) Please do NOT let these little hens down and put them through an unnecessary journey, they’ve been through enough.

6) Please check the Dept of Agriculture Website re any regulations ie flock number etc.

7) Please PLEASE book as early as possible.