PROPERTY: Former garage style industrial unit on sale in Carlow Town for almost €150,000

Former garage style industrial unit on sale in Carlow Town for almost €150,000
Any interest?
Colliers, Old Dublin Road, Carlow Town
A former garage style industrial unit is on sale in Carlow Town for almost €149,950.
The premises is nestling between Advance Tyres and the Veterinary Centre with direct access off the Old Dublin Road and within easy walking distance of the town centre.
It's currently used for vehicular repairs and the property could suit a variety of other uses including distribution (wholesale, sales).
