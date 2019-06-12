Electric Picnic for business people and entrepreneurs on in Carlow this Wednesday

Summer 2019 sees the return of one of Ireland’s most innovative networking platforms, The Business Picnic.

Now in its fourth year, Carlow is paving the way for key connections through informal business connections and shared learning, through their annual networking event.

The Business Picnic is hosted by Carlow County Council's Local Enterprise Office in association with Arboretum,Netwatch & Wright Insurance Brokers

#businesspicnic is a free event designed to encourage professional connections in an informal setting.

The Business Picnic takes place on Wednesday, June 12 in Arboretum, Home and Garden Heaven, Leighlinbridge from 5.45pm to 9.30pm.

Open to businesses all over Ireland, the Picnic aims to encourage future business development, not just in Carlow, but nationally.

Hosted by Anton Savage, with comedian Gearoid Farrell with a panel of eight successful entrepreneurs, business executives and professionals. Last year's event sold out with over 300 business people attending so be sure to reserve your ticket fast.

Speaking about the event, Anton Savage said: "It takes a lot of guts to start a business. Whether it’s as a sole trader or an employer. And it can be a very solitary thing to do.

"So an event like this, which gives business owners and founders a chance to learn from, and support each other, is a pleasure to be involved in.

"Plus, Gearoid Farrelly is there so it’s going to be funny, and the Arboretum is a gorgeous venue (with the world’s most extraordinary toilets...)"

Attendees will have the chance to meet ask questions, make connections and exchange ideas with successful Irish and International business people on the day.

Among the international panellists there to share learning and business insights includes Fergal Doyle, Arboretum, Martin Mc Vicor – Combi-Lift, Richard Roger, Voxgig, David Walsh, Netwatch, Noreen Doyle, Irish Biltong, Frank Klipsch, Mayor, Davenport, Iowa, Kate Gaynor, The Paint Hub, Ray Kennedy, Wright Insurance Brokers.