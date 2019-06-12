Revealed: Where Carlow ranks in luckiest counties to buy a National Lottery scratch card

The National Lottery has compiled a definitive list of Ireland’s luckiest counties when it comes to winning the top prize when playing scratch cards.

Since 2015, there have been a total of 402 winners who have won top tier prizes, which are the maximum cash prizes on a given scratch card game, worth a total of €22,565,000 when playing National Lottery scratch card games.

Dublin is the luckiest county with 102 players claiming top prizes worth over €5.3 million in winnings. Longford is the unluckiest with just one €50,000 winner.

Meanwhile, Carlow ranks sixth from the bottom with eight players scooping €290,000 between them.

Scratch card players in Tipperary came out in a second place with an incredible €1,695,000 in top prizes shared among 20 winners.

Cork came third with €1,580,000 won by 39 individual players while Wexford and Kildare round off the top five with total top prize scratch card wins of €1,415,000 and €1,385,000 respectively.

The National Lottery has launched a new €5 scratch card game ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16.