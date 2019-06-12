UPDATED: Good news on new Technological University in the South East, says Carlow TD

Plans for a new Technological University in the South East have taken a significant step forward following successful talks between IT Carlow and Waterford IT and the Teachers' Union of Ireland, Fine Gael TD for Carlow, Pat Deering has said.

Deputy Deering said: "I can confirm that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was agreed last night (Tuesday).

"The MOU is between IT Carlow and Waterford IT and the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI)."

Deputy Deering added: "The deal, agreed at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), will now be put to a staff ballot next week.

"If union members vote in favour, a major hurdle towards the establishment of a Technological University here in the South East will have been cleared.

"I have worked closely with the team behind the project in IT Carlow and this is an important step forward in reaching the goal of a University in the South East.

"While there is still some way to go, this means that agreement has been reached with the key trade union that represents staff at both IT Carlow and WIT.

"In the future, the new Technological University for the South East (TUSE) will consolidate what IT Carlow has achieved over the last number of decades.

"The mission of our new Technological Universities is to drive development and jobs growth on a regional basis.

"The TUSE is a progressive step forward for higher education and will be of huge benefit to communities in Carlow and the South East region."