PICTURE: Another HGV gets stuck at Murphy's corner after wrongly following SatNav

Another HGV has gotten stuck at Murphy's corner just outside Carlow Town after wrongly following the SatNav.

It happened on Wednesday evening and Cllr Fergal Browne said: "We need signs like below at Wall's Forge to prevent this happening...not just at this location but at places like Milford Bridge where HGVs cannot make it through.

"Apparently all road signs need to be bilingual in English and Irish so this is delaying production of signs. Will raise this issue at our municipal meeting next Monday."