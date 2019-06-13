WATCH: Carlow's Richie Kavanagh to launch brand new summer single later this month

Carlow's Richie Kavanagh is to launch a brand new summer single later this month.

Richie's single release, "Ireland's On Its Way", will be available on iTunes for pre-order from Friday, June 14 and will be on general release from Friday, June 21.

In a post on the Richie Kavanagh Facebook page, it said: "As Richie is big fan of the Irish Rugby Team and is looking forward to them heading to Japan, he has written a song to get the momentum going for their upcoming trip and to support them along their way."