Mario's in Graiguecullen - voted best bag of chips in Carlow - reopens after renovations

Mario's in Graiguecullen - voted best bag of chips in Carlow - is open again after renovations.

In a post on Facebook, the chipper said: "We are very excited and happy all the work is complete! Thank you to all the people who worked extremely hard to make this happen in such a short time."

A Carlow Live poll found that Mario's Takeaway in Graiguecullen has the best bag of chips in the Dolmen County.