Contract tendered for supply and delivery of 'school meals' to Tyndall College in Carlow

Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board is inviting tenders for the supply and delivery of school meals to Tyndall College, Carlow.

The contract will be offered for one year with the option to extend on a yearly basis until July 31 of 2021, subject to availability of funding and satisfactory performance of service provider.

The closing date for receipt of submissions is 12 noon on Tuesday, July 2 this year.