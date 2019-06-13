Man arrested and charged over burglary at New Oak Community Centre in Carlow Town

A man has been arrested and charged over a burglary at the New Oak Community Centre in Carlow Town.

Gardening equipment was stolen after a shed at the centre was broken into on June 4 and the incident was reported to Gardaí on June 5.

Gardaí investigated the matter and checked CCTV footage which resulted in a suspect being identified and he was arrested on June 6.

The male was subsequently charged and is due to appear at a future sitting of Carlow District Court.