Gardaí issue appeal after burglary in rural Carlow saw house ransacked and cash taken

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information after a burglary in rural Carlow saw a house ransacked and cash taken.

The incident occurred in Tynock, Kiltegan near Rathvilly on June 4 between 12.45pm and 4.30pm.

A house was broken into and rooms were ransacked and jewellery was taken.

Gardaí are appealing for information and in particular for anyone who have seen anything suspicious or the movement of any suspicious vehicles around that time.