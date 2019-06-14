Local volunteer gets new coat from Good Samaritan after old one lost cleaning river in Carlow
Amazing!
The new coat
Local volunteer, Eugene Walsh, has gotten a new coat from a Good Samaritan after he lost his old cleaning the River Burrin in Carlow Town.
Eugene of Cairde an Naduir said: "Lost my good yellow coat a couple of weeks ago while working on the Burrin River in Carlow and a fantastic member of the public paid for a new coat for me as seen in the picture."
