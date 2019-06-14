Carlow Pride Festival holding window display competition for businesses in the town

Carlow Pride Festival organisers are holding a window display competition for businesses in the town.

Organisers said: "This year with the help of Carlow Credit Union we will be holding a competition to see what business has the best Pride window display or Pride feature.

"If you work or own a company, get in touch if you want to get involved.

"How can you get involved? Email us - carlowpridefest@gmail.com and let us know you want to compete."

The week of July 14 to July 22 you must have a pride feature, window display, artwork in your business.

Organisers added: "Send us the images of these and Carlow Credit Union will pick a winner."

What’s a Pride window display?

Rainbow flags, rainbows, lots of colours! You can use your own artistic interpretations! Have fun and let’s paint the town rainbow!

The winning business gets an official Pride Award for 2019 presented from the Carlow Pride Festival Committee.