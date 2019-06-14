EVENT: The Big Dig to take place in Carlow this weekend as part of Cruinniú na nÓg

The Big Dig is to take place this weekend as part of Cruinniú na nÓg at the car park behind the library in Carlow Town.

To book tickets, click here.

The workshop gives children and young adults the chance to experience what it is like to be an archaeologist by learning how to excavate the remains of a Viking house.

As they dig through the site, participants will unearth Viking treasures and artefacts dating back 1,000 years. They will also learn about the lives of our Viking ancestors as history is brought to life by qualified archaeologists.

Suitable for children and young people ages 5-13 years

This event is run by SIA School of Irish Archaeology. Cruinniú na nÓg Carlow is part of the Creative Ireland Programme and coordinated by Carlow County Council Arts Office.

Full programme of FREE events on 15th June available here.