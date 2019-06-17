Revealed: Over €1m in approved claims for people in Carlow under Help-to-Buy scheme

Over €1m has been approved in claims for people in Carlow under the Help-to-Buy scheme, new figures have revealed.

Fianna Fáil's Darragh O'Brien asked the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohue, for the number of first-time buyer Help-to-Buy scheme applicants and approved recipients, respectively, since its inception by county.

The Minister provided details on the number of applications that progressed to the "claim stage", the number of approved claims and the cost to the Exchequer of the approved claims, by county, to June 2019.

There have been 94 claims in Carlow and 87 of these have been approved with a total value of €1,020,500.

In a written response, Minister Donohue said: "I am advised by Revenue that persons considering availing of the Help-to-Buy scheme can make a ‘first stage’ application at any time to determine the level of tax relief they may be entitled to if they decide to proceed with the purchase of an eligible property.

"The number of ‘first stage’ applicants by county is not recorded.

"The applications only progress to the ‘claim stage’ when the person decides to proceed with the purchase of an eligible property."

The HTB incentive is a scheme for first-time property buyers. It will help you with the deposit you need to buy or build a new house or apartment. You must buy or build the property to live in as your home.

The incentive will give you a refund of Income Tax and Deposit Interest Retention Tax (DIRT) that you paid in Ireland over the previous four years.