Carlow Lawn Tennis Club tenders contract for massive lighting upgrades at facility

Carlow Lawn Tennis Club has tendered a contract for the installation of energy efficient lights.

The contract is for the design, supply and installation of sports and general lighting and is subject to funding at their facility on the Oak Park Road.

The lighting is required for the upgrade on four tennis courts; the design and replacement of existing lighting for two badminton courts with high efficiency LED lighting.

Bidders have until July 8 to submit their applications.

It also includes:

Design and replacement of fluorescent lights on 1 no. squash court with high efficiency LED lighting

Replacement of fluorescent lights in squash hallway to high efficiency LED lighting

Review design of light of 2 no. squash courts in terms of lighting levels and energy efficiency

Replacement of 2 no. spotlights in carpark with LED lighting

Supply and installation of 2 no. decorative high efficiency wall mounted lanterns to replace existing and up light to name plaque