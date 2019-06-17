PICTURE: Carlow Pipe Band wins 2019 UK Pipe Band Championship and Best Drum Corps

The Carlow Pipe Band has won first place at the 2019 UK Pipe Band Championship and they also won Best Drum Corps.

Spectators and competitors braved the inclement summer weather at the Championships at Lurgan Park in Armagh over the weekend.

On their Facebook page, they said: "Thanks to everyone for all the messages and good wishes. 2019 UK Pipe Band Champions and Best Drum Corps. We still can’t believe it."

RESULT:

Grade 4B: 1st Carlow [also Best Drums], 2nd Strathendrick, 3rd Broughshane & District, 4th Mountjoy, 5th Syerla & District, 6th Camelon & District.