Appeal for owner of greyhound over dog fouling danger to children in Carlow estate
New Oak Community Centre has issued an appeal for the owner of a greyhound over dog fouling which is causing a danger to children.
The large black and brown greyhound has been running around the estate for two days.
The dog is apparently fouling everywhere and children have gotten destroyed.
The centre said: "If anyone knows who owns this dog could you let them know it's out. Dog warden will be called, dog foul is extremely dangerous to children."
