Rohingya youth born in refugee camp in Bangladesh graduates from St Mary's Academy CBS
Sofiat Alam at the graduation ceremony
Rohingya Action Ireland has congratulated Sofiat Alam for graduating from St Mary's Academy CBS in Carlow.
Sofiat, the captain of the Carlow Cricket Club team two, is among three Rohingya youths who sat the Leaving Cert this year.
He is among the Rohingya resettled in Ireland from a refugee camp in Bangladesh where he was born.
