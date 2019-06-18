Bagenalstown Swimming Club's touching tribute to Bernie McNally who has passed away

Bagenalstown Swimming Club has paid a touching tribute to Bernie McNally who has passed away.

Bernadette (Bernie) of 9 Barrett Street, Bagenalstown has been described as of "one of the biggest characters" the club members had ever met.

The club said: "It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of the biggest characters Bagenalstown Swimming Club has ever met.

"Bernie spent years visiting the pool for a swim with her Mam and Dad. Year in, year out growing up I remember how she loved to sing Daisy Daisy with every pool member she met.

"And the very memorable saying 'Where’s David' will always be remembered."

Reposing in Renua, Millennium Court, Hebron Road, Kilkenny, on Tuesday from 1pm to 7pm and reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Wednesday from 2pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8pm.

Removal from Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Thursday morning arriving at St Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption.