Two vacant houses in Carlow going up for sale as part of worldwide online auction

Any interest?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

46 Graigowan, Tullow

Two vacant Carlow homes are to go up for sale as part of BidX1's worldwide online auction on July 9. 

Read also: Gardaí issue appeal after burglary in rural Carlow saw house ransacked

The first property up for sale (pictured above) - with a reserve price of €75,000 - is an end of terrace three-bedroom house at 46 Graigowan, Tullow.

It is a vacant possession and extends to approximately 85sq.m on the site.

A second property at 29 Woodglade, Fenagh (pictured below) and is a semi detached three-bedroom house extending to approximately 111 sq.m and is also a vacant possession. 

It has a reserve price of €130,000.