Two vacant houses in Carlow going up for sale as part of worldwide online auction
46 Graigowan, Tullow
Two vacant Carlow homes are to go up for sale as part of BidX1's worldwide online auction on July 9.
The first property up for sale (pictured above) - with a reserve price of €75,000 - is an end of terrace three-bedroom house at 46 Graigowan, Tullow.
It is a vacant possession and extends to approximately 85sq.m on the site.
A second property at 29 Woodglade, Fenagh (pictured below) and is a semi detached three-bedroom house extending to approximately 111 sq.m and is also a vacant possession.
It has a reserve price of €130,000.
