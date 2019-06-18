PICTURE: 'Be prepared to scoop the poop,' this Carlow town takes on dog fouling issues

"Be prepared to scoop the poop," the Scout Den in Bagenalstown has installed an innovate poop bag dispenser using an old plastic bottle to help ease dog fouling issues in the town.

The bag dispenser is for people out walking their dogs who may have forgotten their bags and it asks that pet owners put a bag in too if they have one to spare.

It was put in place by the Scout Den on Kilcarrig Street as part of a community challenge and it says, "Let's keep out town tidy".