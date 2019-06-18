'Health professional' made allegation of rise in sexually transmitted diseases at IT Carlow

A "health professional" made the allegation of a rise in sexually transmitted diseases at IT Carlow, a spokesperson for Wicklow TD, Stephen Donnelly, has said.

A dispute has arisen after Deputy Donnelly claimed in a Parliamentary Question to the Minister for Health that there had been an increase in sexually transmitted infections at IT Carlow.

A spokesperson for Deputy Donnelly said: "Stephen was contacted by someone claiming to be a health professional who alleged there had been a rise in sexually transmitted diseases among IT Carlow students.

"Understandably in his role as Fianna Fáil Health spokesperson he was suitably concerned and in an effort to establish the validity of these claims he submitted a Parliamentary Question to the Minister for Health.

"If any person/group has additional/alternative information he would appreciate if they could supply him with those details also, so he can build up a complete and accurate picture of the situation."

Fianna Fáil's Deputy Donnelly asked the Minister about "the steps being taken to tackle an increase in sexually transmitted infections" at IT Carlow.

However, the Students' Union President at the Institute, Richard Morrell, hit back and said: "My number one question is where has Deputy Donnelly got his facts from as we're not aware of any increase above the norm in the Institute."

IT Carlow said they do not comment on student issues.

In a written response to Deputy Donnelly, the Minister of State at the Department of Health, Catherine Byrne, said: "As this is a service matter, I have asked the HSE to reply directly to the Deputy."