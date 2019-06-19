Dead cygnet 'may have caught leg in a submerged shopping trolley and damaged it'

A dead cygnet "may have his caught leg in a submerged shopping trolley and damaged it", a local volunteer has claimed.

Eugene Wash of Cairdre an Naduir has been feeding a swan and her cygnets at a river in Carlow Town and he says the latest cygnet death means out of eight eggs there are only three still alive.

Eugene is going to dig a little grave for the dead cygnet which had become lame in recent days and struggled to swim.