Gardaí stop motorist outside Athy doing 101km/h in a 60km/h zone near school
CREDIT: Garda Traffic
Gardaí have stopped a motorist in Kildare doing 101km/h in a 60km/h zone near a school.
Naas Road Policing Unit operating a speed checkpoint on the R418 between Kilcullen and Athy detected an uninsured/untaxed vehicle without NCT traveling at 101km/h in a 60km/h zone near a school.
Fixed Charge Penalty Notice and court to follow.
Naas RPU operating Speed Checkpoint on the R418 between Kilcullen and Athy detect this uninsured/untaxed without NCT traveling at 101 in 60 Zone near school.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 19, 2019
FCPN/ Court to follow pic.twitter.com/NCgjR62cQ3
