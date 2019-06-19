Gardaí stop motorist outside Athy doing 101km/h in a 60km/h zone near school

Gardaí have stopped a motorist in Kildare doing 101km/h in a 60km/h zone near a school.

Naas Road Policing Unit operating a speed checkpoint on the R418 between Kilcullen and Athy detected an uninsured/untaxed vehicle without NCT traveling at 101km/h in a 60km/h zone near a school.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notice and court to follow.