PICTURE: David Bambrick into national final of Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur awards

David Bambrick into national final of Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur awards

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

news@carlowlive.ie

Regional Final Winners: John Duggan, Ross Lawless and our own David Bambrick

David Bambrick of Equireel in Carlow has made it into the national final of Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur awards after the regional finals in the Stephouse Hotel in Borris on Wednesday night. 

Equireel is the home of Eventing videos in Ireland and is driving innovation and technology to achieve equine excellence.

The company has reached the final in the category of "Best Established Business". 