Work 'well underway' to prepare huge site for Ploughing in Carlow this September
This is going to be MEGA!
The site in Ballintrane
Work is "well underway" to prepare the site for the 2019 National Ploughing Championships in Carlow later this year.
The huge event is taking place from September 17 to 19 at a site in Ballintrane.
