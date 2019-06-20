Work 'well underway' to prepare huge site for Ploughing in Carlow this September

This is going to be MEGA!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

The site in Ballintrane

Work is "well underway" to prepare the site for the 2019 National Ploughing Championships in Carlow later this year. 

The huge event is taking place from September 17 to 19 at a site in Ballintrane. 