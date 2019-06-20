Free outdoor yoga day to be held in Carlow with all donations going to St Vincent de Paul

Head along!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

A free outdoor yoga day is to be held in Carlow this Friday with all donations going to St Vincent de Paul.

It's on Friday, June 21 from 6pm-7pm at Blueberry Soul Yoga on Dublin Street. 

The event is being held to also celebrate International Yoga Day. 