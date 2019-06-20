Free outdoor yoga day to be held in Carlow with all donations going to St Vincent de Paul
Head along!
File photo
A free outdoor yoga day is to be held in Carlow this Friday with all donations going to St Vincent de Paul.
It's on Friday, June 21 from 6pm-7pm at Blueberry Soul Yoga on Dublin Street.
The event is being held to also celebrate International Yoga Day.
Free outdoor yoga Day at @blueberry_soul, #Carlow to celebrate #InternationalDayofYoga2019 . All donations will go towards SVP pic.twitter.com/OnFDzp1mpI— SVP - Ireland (@SVP_Ireland) June 19, 2019
