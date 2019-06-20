Man issues appeal after he lost sum of cash in a 'plastic money bag' in Carlow Town

A Carlow Live reader has been in touch to issue an appeal after he lost a sum of cash in a plastic money bag either outside Vet and Pet or in Penney's in Carlow Town at about 9:10am on Thursday morning.

He added: "No one handed it in to either if anyone found it and was nice enough to hand it in, please let me know."

If you have found the money, please email news@carlowlive.ie and we will put you in contact with the reader.