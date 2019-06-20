Thirteen houses in one estate on sale for just over €1m at development in Carlow

Thirteen houses are on sale for just over €1m in a small development on the outskirts of Carlow Town.

Properties 19, 23, 28-38 at Killerig Lodges, Killerig, are on sale for €1,150,000 with the added benefit of a private wastewater plant and playground on site.

The homes are located in what was formerly Golf Lodges and the properties are all in the same development.

Killerig Lodges are a private development located in the rural village of Killerig/Grange.

Opportunity consists of:

- 7 x three-bed terraced houses

- 4 x three-bedroom semi-detached houses

- 1 x four bedroom detached house

-1 x five bedroom detached house

To view the full ad, click here.