Thirteen houses in one estate on sale for just over €1m at development in Carlow

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

news@carlowlive.ie

19, 23, 28-38 Killerig Lodges, Killerig, Co. Carlow

Thirteen houses are on sale for just over €1m in a small development on the outskirts of Carlow Town. 

Properties 19, 23, 28-38 at Killerig Lodges, Killerig, are on sale for €1,150,000 with the added benefit of a private wastewater plant and playground on site. 

The homes are located in what was formerly Golf Lodges and the properties are all in the same development.

Killerig Lodges are a private development located in the rural village of Killerig/Grange. 

Opportunity consists of:
- 7 x three-bed terraced houses
- 4 x three-bedroom semi-detached houses
- 1 x four bedroom detached house
-1 x five bedroom detached house 

