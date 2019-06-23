The State's Housing Agency has "some lands" in Carlow and is to meet with the local authority in the coming days to try to develop them.

Mr Jim Baneham from the Housing Agency was speaking at the Joint Committee on Housing, Planning and Local Government this week when he made the remarks.

The Housing Agency is a Government body working with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government (DHPLG), local authorities and Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs) in the delivery of housing and housing services.

Mr Baneham said: "The agency has some lands in Carlow and will have a meeting with the local authority to try to develop them."

Carlow's Senator Jennifer Murnane O'Connor replied: "That is good to know."

However, Senator Victor Boyhan said: "Is the Housing Agency still in the business of acquiring lands or properties? If so, is there an inventory of those properties?

"The agency was involved in the past in acquiring properties. There is always a conflict when State agencies acquire built properties. There can be an issue in terms of affordability, the market and competition.

"I acknowledge circumstances have changed in recent years but it was an issue with the Housing Agency previously, as was the issue of how the agency acquires property. Is there an inventory of housing sites?

"Reference was made to a site in Carlow, and that came as a surprise to my colleague. Is there a national inventory of Housing Agency sites and properties? If so, can it be made available to the committee?"